"Don't know if I'll play": Akash Deep on bowling at Lord's after heroics in Birmingham

Birmingham [UK], July 5 : Akash Deep, who spearheaded India's pace attack for the Shubman Gill-led side with elegance, is unaware of the likelihood of returning to the final XI for the third Test of the five-match series at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

Akash earned a place in India's playing XI for the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham after the world's best, Jasprit Bumrah, was rested to manage his workload. In Bumrah's absence, Akash made a strong case for himself by scalping four crucial wickets in the first innings.

He wreaked havoc with the new ball while bowling with Mohammed Siraj in tandem on a placid surface. He removed series opener POTM Ben Duckett for a five-ball duck and, on the next delivery, outfoxed Ollie Pope to punch his return ticket for a golden duck on the second day.

On the third day, Akash breached Harry Brook's (158) defence and rattled the timber to break the record 303-run partnership that the English sensation stitched with Jamie Smith (184*). He then dished out an away swinger to end Chris Woakes' time on the crease on 5(17) to finish with figures of 4/88. Despite his heroics and Bumrah's return confirmed at Lord's, Akash's prospect of bowling at Lord's is clouded in uncertainty.

"We have only two days for this Test match, and this match is very important for us to win. So, I am not thinking about the third match at all. I believe that I have to put my energy in these two days. After that, I will consider it. The team will decide whether I will play or not. No, not at all. I don't know if I'll play. The team makes this decision. We get to know one day before the game," Akash told reporters after the end of the day's play.

Since making his debut in Ranchi against England in February last year, Akash's opportunities have been limited. Before breathing fire with his scorching spells at Edgbaston, Akash played two Tests in a five-match series against Australia, twice in three home games against New Zealand, and both games against Bangladesh.

Amid his inconsistent run, Akash remains unfazed and prepared to grasp whatever opportunity that comes his way and said, "I don't think like that. I feel that when the team needs me, I have to prepare for that. I have to be ready. I don't think like that. I don't get continuity. I prepare for the time I get. And whenever I get a chance, I try to play with that mindset."

While Akash tantalised England batters, Siraj stole the show with a sizzling six-wicket haul. Akash's alliance with Siraj forced England to succumb to 407 and surrender a 180-run lead. The 28-year-old opened up about the conversation he shared with Siraj on the field and dissected the tactics they applied to reap success.

"In the ground, we were talking to each other when I was bowling from here, what was going on, what was not going on, when Siraj was bowling from there, what was going on, what was not going on and we were talking to each other that we have to keep the pressure and bowl in partnership," he said.

"Whether we get wickets or not, we have to bowl in areas and make runs from there. We will not give such runs. So, this was our plan. So, it was easy for me that the run was not going from both sides and I was able to bowl openly," he added.

India ended the third day on a high despite Yashavi Jaiswal's fiery 28-run cameo, which concluded early. KL Rahul made the most of Birmingham's batting-friendly nature, propelled India to 64/1 in 13 overs and extended India's lead to 244 runs.

