"Don't nick the part-time off-spinner": Steve Smith reflects on unusual dismissal after key knock in WTC final

London [UK], June 12 : After anchoring Australia's fightback on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, veteran batter Steve Smith reflected on both his dismissal and the challenges ahead in the match. Smith played a composed and vital innings of 66 off 112 deliveries, helping Australia recover from a precarious position of 67/4 to eventually post 212 in the first innings.

Speaking after the day's play, Smith humorously admitted to an error in judgment that cost him his wicket.

"Don't nick the part-time off-spinner. Down the slope. I'm still trying to fathom how I've done that. But yeah, don't do that," Smith said, referring to his dismissal at the hands of part-time spinner Aiden Markram, as quoted from ICC.

Smith, known for his meticulous batting and adaptability, combined with all-rounder Beau Webster for a crucial 79-run stand that steadied Australia's innings when South Africa appeared to be in complete control. His knock featured ten boundaries and a strong sense of application, particularly under pressure.

Reflecting on the pitch and the evolving nature of the game, Smith added, "Just play what's in front of us. It might take a bit more spin as the game wears on. It's pretty dry. I don't know, the seam might go down as the game goes on as well, potentially. So, I think the bounce is going to be variable throughout the game, as we've seen already on day one."

Looking ahead, Smith emphasized the importance of a strong start with the ball on Day 2, "Hopefully we can get a few early ones in the morning and sort of go through them and have a bit of a lead. That's the ideal scenario for us right now."

Australia ended the day with momentum shifting in their favour after reducing South Africa to 43/4 by stumps. With Smith's valuable contribution and some early breakthroughs with the ball, the match remains finely balanced going into the second day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor