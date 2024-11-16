Sydney [Australia], November 16 : Following Australia's victory over Pakistan in the second T20I, pacer Spencer Johnson, who delivered a match-winning five-wicket haul, said he cherishes the opportunity to play for his country and hopes to feature in more matches.

Johnson's exceptional performance helped Australia clinch a 13-run win in a low-scoring match at Sydney on Saturday, securing an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Johnson said, "It is a dream to play for Australia. It is something I do not take lightly. You never know when your last game might be. Whatever chances I get are a bonus, and hopefully, I can play a couple more. We used the conditions well. I did not get it right in the first over, but the communication between us three pacers helped us get over the line."

Johnson's five-wicket haul is only the sixth by an Australian in T20Is and the second by an Australian pacer, following James Faulkner's 5/27 against Pakistan in Mohali in 2016. Notably, it is also the first-ever five-wicket haul by an Australian bowler on home soil.

His figures of 5/26 rank as the fifth-best in Australia's T20I history and the best by an Australian pacer in the format. The top figures by an Australian in T20Is are spinner Ashton Agar's 6/30 against New Zealand in Wellington in 2021.

Other Australian bowlers with five-wicket hauls in T20Is include Adam Zampa and Matthew Short. Agar has achieved the feat twice, including a 5/24 spell against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2020.

In the match, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Matthew Short (32 off 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (20 off nine balls, with three fours and a six) gave the team a solid start with a half-century partnership. However, wickets fell regularly afterwards. Contributions from Glenn Maxwell (21 off 20 balls, with two sixes) and Aaron Hardie (28 off 23 balls, with a four and a six) helped Australia post 147/9 in their 20 overs.

Haris Rauf was Pakistan's standout bowler, taking 4/22.

Chasing 148, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships. Usman Khan (52 off 38 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Irfan Khan (37 off 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) put up a fight, but the team was bowled out for 134 in 19.4 overs, falling 13 runs short.

In addition to Johnson's five wickets, Adam Zampa claimed two, while Xavier Bartlett took one.

Spencer Johnson was named 'Player of the Match' for his stellar performance. Australia now leads the series 2-0.

