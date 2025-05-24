Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : After announcing the Indian squad for the England Test series, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday provided an update on right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah's availability for all five matches of the series.

In the bowling department, right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the unit on England soil. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur are the other fast bowlers in the squad.

Speaking at the press conference about Bumrah's availability, Ajit Agarkar said, "I don't think he will be available for all five tests as far as the physio and the doctors have told us. They will take a call on whether he will be available for 3-4 tests. If he is available for 3-4 tests, he is going to win us a few test matches...We are happy that he is a part of the squad."

Right-hand batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain for India, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy in the longest format in the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England.

The Indian cricket team is set to tour England in 2025 for a five-match Test series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor