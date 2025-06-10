"Don't think I could put it into words": South Africa seamer Ngidi on what success would mean in WTC final

London [UK], June 10 : South African seamer Lungi Ngidi, when asked what success in the World Test Championship decider would mean, said that he doesn't think that he could put it into words. Ngidi, along with teammates, spoke to ICC Digital ahead of the Proteas clash with Australia at London's prestigious Lord's ground, starting on Wednesday, as per the official website of ICC.

"I don't think I could put it into words, to be honest," he said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

The right-armer was, in fact, able to provide a thoughtful answer, upon closer reflection and by the time Ngidi was done articulating just what it would mean, it starts to paint a picture of the magnitude this Ultimate Test is for South African cricket.

"To be able to bring this (title) back home would be a dream come true," Ngidi continued.

"We've come close over the last couple of years, at different tournaments. It would be awesome," he added.

"This is the ultimate form of cricket. Just bringing that focus back to red ball cricket. It could change the landscape of cricket in South Africa," he noted.

As the faster formats and white-ball cricket continue to capture the attention of cricket fans around the globe, South Africa's players are urging their supporters to lock in, ahead of one of their most important ever red ball matches.

In Ngidi's eyes, a win could go as far as inspire a generation in South Africa. And he's not alone.

Batter Tristan Stubbs admitted it would be a huge 'relief' to bring home the mace, with the Proteas having not collected a men's ICC prize since 1998 - 27 years and counting since they claimed the ICC Knockout Trophy (now known as the Champions Trophy).

"If we get over the line, it'll be a lot of relief for a lot of people," Stubbs told ICC Digital.

But beyond the 'relief' of going a step further than what some of their predecessors managed, what's also at stake is the trajectory a potential victory sets South African cricket on in the future - particularly in the red ball format.

Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne noted the impact the Springboks' recent World Cup success has had for rugby in South Africa.

"(It would mean) everything," Verreynne also told ICC Digital.

"We've seen what the rugby (victory) has done. All the adversity that cricket in South Africa has faced... it would be incredibly special," he said.

Opener Tony de Zorzi backed up those sentiments, having emerged as a top order contributor in the current World Test Championship cycle.

"It would inspire a nation," de Zorzi said.

"I think it would show that our cricket in South Africa is really strong and that we have a lot of young guys coming through (and to) give them belief and hope that it is worth chasing their dreams and that they can also do something special for their country," he added.

"I think it would also show that, as a nation, we can come together and achieve special things, which you've seen in many sporting codes," he noted.

Evidently, this is more than just another Test match for the Proteas.

