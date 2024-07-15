"Don't think there's any better feeling than coming and winning game for India": Yuvraj Singh

By `

New Delhi [India], July 15 : After clinching the World Championship of Legends 2024, India Champions skipper Yuvraj Singh shared his thoughts on the victory against Pakistan Champions in the final of the competition.

In the pulsating finale of the World Championship of Legends 2024, the India Champions defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets at the Edgbaston on Saturday (July 13).

Speaking at Star Sports, the former India all-rounder asserted that Australia and Pakistan were really good teams to compete against in the recently concluded tournament.

"I don't think there's any better feeling than coming and winning the game for India; that's our passion. I think you always say that it's been so many years, it's hard to get back on the field, but as I said, no better feeling. I think Australia and Pakistan were really good teams in the tournament. We had to play some really good cricket to beat them, which we did. And especially against the Pakistani bowling, we had to really plan well to beat them," Yuvraj said.

The 42-year-old further stated that it was a great experience playing in WCL and they could not have a better India-Pakistan final than this.

"Great experience, great being in Birmingham. The crowd is outstanding. I think it's a great venue. Many congratulations to WCL for putting this tournament together. I think they worked very hard, and they could not have had a better India-Pakistan final. It's great for the league, and I think everybody enjoyed the tournament, and now we're going back with the trophy," the southpaw added.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Raydu also shared his thoughts after winning after winning the title against arch-rivals.

"It was fantastic. It's hard not playing cricket and then coming and playing such a good tournament. And especially since there are a lot of guys who are playing active cricket. It's not an easy league. It was fantastic. So we had to up our game. We had quite a few bad games. But still, we had the mindset and the mental strength to really come out in these last two games and do well," Rayudu said.

The former right-hand batter further spoke about Yuvraj. He stated that the southpaw has kept the team positive and instilled confidence throughout the tournament.

"A special mention to Yuvraj Singh. He has really kept the team positive and also instilled that confidence that we needed. It's all credit to the team management and Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. And also Irfan, Yusuf, I mean the way they have played in this tournament, it's fantastic. And Robin Uthappa, the way he has been opening. Even the Pakistan team, they have played really well in the tournament. It's hard always to lose in the finals. But no complaints. We are happy," the 38-year-old added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor