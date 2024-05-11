London [UK], May 11 : England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairperson Richard Thompson hailed veteran pacer James Anderson after he announced his retirement from international cricket, saying that the country will never see a bowler like him again and the team owes him a send-off "like no other".

Anderson is set to hang up his boots in the upcoming Test summer following a 22-year-long illustrious international career with England, announced the veteran on his social media. The 41-year-old ageless wonder who has won acclaim for his fitness and pace despite his age, took to Instagram to announce that the first Test of the summer against West Indies on July 10 will mark his final international appearance.

Following Anderson's announcement, Thompson said in a statement by ECB that it has been an honour to watch him bowl and marvel at his skill. The ECB chair called Anderson an "inspiration" for how he has bowled at the top of his game despite his age.

"I do not think we will ever see a bowler to match Jimmy again. It has been an honour as an England fan to watch him, and to marvel at his skill with the ball," said Thompson.

"To still be bowling at the top of his game at 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike."

"His final Test promises to be an emotional one, and having been there for his first Test in 2003, it will be an honour to watch his final one at Lord's in July. English cricket owes Jimmy Anderson a send-off like no other," he concluded.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Anderson said on Instagram "Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test."

Anderson said that it has been a remarkable 20 years to play for his country and he will miss stepping out for England. He made his international debut in 2002.

"It has been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I have loved since I was a kid. I am going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling," he added.

He also thanked his wife Daniella, his two daughters, Lola and Ruby and his parents for their support throughout his career and also extended his thanks to all the coaches and players he played during his 22-year career.

"I am excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it has always meant a lot, even if my face often does not show it," he concluded.

This means building an all-new pace attack for the next Ashes series in Australia to be held in 2025-26, Anderson will be 43 years old by then. England will be playing a total of six Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka, starting from July 10.

In recent times, under the leadership of Test skipper Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, Anderson had expressed his desire to play for long, saying that he was in the "best shape" of his career and was looking forward to the Test summer.

In 187 Tests, Anderson has taken 700 wickets at an average of 26.52, with the best bowling figures of 7/42. He has also taken 269 wickets in 194 ODIs for England and 18 wickets in 19 T20Is. He was a part of England's 2010 ICC T20 World Cup winning squad.

