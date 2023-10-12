"Don't want to worry about external factors": Skipper Rohit Sharma, ahead of sell-out clash against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Skipper Rohit Sharma, who played a monumental role in India's triumph against Afghanistan, emphasized not worrying about "external factors" for their upcoming clash against Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup.

Rohit's 131 flattened Afghanistan on Wednesday as India registered a comfortable 8-wicket victory. Both India as well as Pakistan have won two consecutive matches in the ongoing World Cup and will be looking to extend the run.

After India's victory, Rohit insisted on not focusing on factors that are not in their control and said, "In WCs, you need to respond with different styles of play. Looking at India Pakistan like we did this game. Don't want to worry about the external factors. We'll treat every game like that: how the pitch plays, conditions and combinations, etc."

He also went on to talk about the overall performance of the team as well as the importance of the victory and said, "Was a good win for us. Important to get the momentum at the start. You will be put under pressure. There will be a spell from the opposition and we'll have to absorb the pressure. We absorbed it well. For now, it's leaving what's happened aside and move on. You've got players with different skillsets bringing different attributes, which is good for the team. We have batters who play freely and fearlessly. When you have all-round players, things take care of themselves."

Finally, he addressed the handful of records that he broke during his magnificent knock of 131. Rohit implied that he isn't focusing on individual accolades and keeping his mind on the World Cup.

"Was a good pitch to bat. Backing myself to play my natural game. Knew the wicket would get easier once I'd get my eye in. It's something I've been working on for a while. Special to get a World Cup 100. Very happy about that. Don't want to think about records too much because I know there's a long way to go ahead and not to lose my focus and what's required. Just want to make it count on days like this. Some of my play is premeditated, can't just go out and play big shots. Sometimes, you go by instinct. It's a mixture of both. I know it's my responsibility to give the team a good start and put the team in a good position as much as possible. It's something I've done for a while and love. Looks good when it works out. It doesn't always come off but I want to back myself to keep trying and put pressure on the opposition," Rohit added.

India will square off against Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor