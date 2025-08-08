DPL 2025: Nitish Rana Engages in Heated Exchange with Umpire During Delhi Premier League Match (Watch Video)

West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana had a heated argument with an umpire during the Delhi Premier League 2025 match against Purani Dilli-6 on Thursday, August 7. The match took place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rana lost his temper while fielding in the 10th match of the tournament. A video released by the official DPL X account showed Rana engaging in a tense discussion with the umpire. The reason for his reaction is not clear. In the video, Rana is seen urging the umpire. The umpire tried to explain, but the two continued talking. Rana expressed his disagreement strongly but the situation did not escalate. He returned to his position after the argument.

Nitish Rana is playing for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League 2025. In this match, Rana scored 15 runs off 14 balls. He also bowled one over. West Delhi Lions lost to Purani Dilli-6 by 15 runs. This was their first defeat of the season. The Lions had won their previous two matches by chasing targets well. They now prepare to face East Delhi Riders in their next game.

Purani Dilli-6 scored 186 runs in 20 overs. Samarth Seth made 52 runs off 36 balls. Dev Lakra added 47 runs from 31 balls. Ekansh Dobal finished with an unbeaten 20 runs from 11 balls. West Delhi Lions struggled early in the chase as they lost key wickets in the top order. Ayush Doseja scored a century and kept the team’s hopes alive. However, other batsmen failed to support him. The Lions finished at 171 for 8, falling short by 18 runs. Rajneesh Dadar played an important role for Purani Dilli-6. He took two key wickets and gave away only 19 runs in his four overs. His bowling put pressure on the Lions during the middle overs.