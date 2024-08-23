DPL: East Delhi Riders beat South Delhi Superstarz by 7 wickets, Sujal Singh shines with quick fifty

New Delhi [India], August 23 : East Delhi Riders cruised to a 7-wicket win over the South Delhi Superstarz in the ongoing Delhi Premier League T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing the target of 192, East Delhi Riders got off to a flying start as both the openers Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh took on the opposition bowlers.

With both the openers finding the boundaries easily, East Delhi Riders reached 86/0 at the end of the powerplay. Anuj Rawat's brilliant innings came to an end as he was dismissed by Ayush Badoni for 34 runs. At the other end, Sujal continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. He was ably supported by Captain Himmat Singh before Ayush took his wicket. Sujal reached 50 off just 19 balls. His innings came to an end as Digvesh Tripathi took his wicket. His innings included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Hardik Sharma and Samarth Seth then took the responsibility of chasing down the target. The duo had a 50-run partnership off 34 balls. Hardik contributed with 38 runs from 24 balls, while Samarth pitched in with 24 runs from 20 balls. East Delhi Riders successfully chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.

Earlier in the innings, East Delhi Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first. For South Delhi Superstarz, Priyansh Arya and Sarthak Ray opened the innings. East Delhi Riders got the start they wanted as Simarjeet Singh dismissed Sarthak for two runs. Captain Ayush Badoni was next to come to the crease. He along with Priyansh formed a 67-run partnership from 36 deliveries.

Ayush Badoni's quickfire 32 from 20 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes helped South Delhi Superstarz reach 60/1 at end of the powerplay. Ayush was well supported by Priyansh Arya who kept the scoreboard ticking with some fine shots.

East Delhi Riders got back in the game as Mayank Rawat dismissed the Ayush for 32 as Pranav Pant took a fine catch at the boundary. At the halfway stage, South Delhi Superstarz were 88/2. With Priyansh in sublime form, he reached 50 from 30 balls. His innings included five boundaries and three sixes. However, soon after he was sent back to the pavilion by Mayank Rawat.

East Delhi Riders got back in the game as they picked four wickets in quick span of time and put South Delhi Superstarz on the backfoot. From 108/3, the South Delhi Superstarz struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking. Towards the end of the innings, Dhruv Singh and Sumit Mathur contributed with valuable runs to take the score to 191/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

For East Delhi Riders, Mayank Rawat and Harsh Tyagi were the pick of the bowlers as they both took two wickets each, while Simarjeet Singh and Himanshu Chauhan took one wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

East Delhi Riders beat South Delhi Superstarz Lions by seven wickets

South Delhi Superstarz 191/7 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 53 off 32, Dhruv Singh 50 off 23, Mayank Rawat 2/33, Harsh Tyagi 2/17)

East Delhi Riders 146/3 in 17.1 overs (Sujal Singh 63 off 32, Himmat Singh 29 off 11, Ayush Badoni 2/23).

