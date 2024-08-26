DPL T20: Arya's historic ton leads South Delhi Supertstarz to dominant win over Purani Dilli 6

New Delhi [India], August 26 : South Delhi Superstarz secured a remarkable 88-run victory over Purani Dilli 6 in the 15th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

The highlight of the match was the tournament's leading run-scorer, Priyansh Arya, who made history by scoring the first-ever century in the DPL T20. His unbeaten 107* off 55 balls, which included nine fours and seven sixes, propelled his team to an imposing total of 235/3 in 20 overs.

In response, Purani Dilli 6 could only manage 147/9 in their 20 overs, as South Delhi Superstarz delivered a disciplined bowling performance. Digvesh Rathi stood out with impressive figures of 3/13, while Vision Panchal and impact player Anshuman Hooda each took two wickets.

South Delhi Superstarz capitalised on the momentum created by their batsmen, defending the total with tight bowling. Kuldip Yadav dismissed Arpit Rana (29 off 19) on the last ball of the Powerplay, leaving Purani Dilli 6 at 43/1.

Digvesh Rathi then wreaked havoc by taking three wickets in two consecutive overs. He dismissed Keshav Dalal (15 off 10) and sent skipper Lalit Yadav packing (0 off 1) in the 12th over before removing Arnav Bugga (36 off 37) later in the same over, reducing Purani Dilli 6 to 90/4.

Vansh Bedi showed some resistance with a quickfire 27 off 12 balls but was caught at third man by Sumit Mathur in the 14th over off Vision Panchal. Mayank Gusain (6 off 10) and Sambhav Sharma (0 off 4) were the next to fall in the 15th and 16th overs, respectively. By the final strategic break, Purani Dilli 6 were out of contention, having lost seven wickets with 123 runs on the board.

Shivam Sharma (6 off 6) was dismissed by Deepanshu Gulia in the 18th over, while Aayush Singh Thakur was removed in the final over by Anshuman Hooda, who bowled a tidy over as South Delhi Superstarz registered a dominant win.

After being asked to bat first, South Delhi Superstarz got off to a flying start as openers Sarthak Ray and Priyansh Arya took the team's total to 52 in the Powerplay. Ray played aggressively, while Arya adopted a more cautious approach. The duo quickly advanced the team's total to 100. However, Ray missed his half-century by just one run, as he was caught and bowled by Shivam Sharma in the 12th over. In the same over, Arya reached his fifty in 34 balls.

Arya then partnered with Ayush Badoni and dominated the Purani Dilli 6 bowlers, scoring at a blistering pace. By the 17th over, Badoni had completed his fifty in just 18 balls, with the team cruising at 184/1. He was dismissed in the following over, but the in-form Arya continued towards a big total. He combined with Tejasvi Dahiya to bring up the team's 200-run mark in the 18th over.

In the penultimate over, Arya brought up his century in just 53 balls. Dahiya contributed a quickfire 18 off 8 before falling in the final over, while Arya's free-flowing strokes helped South Delhi Superstarz post a mammoth total of 235/3 in 20 overs, surpassing the tournament's highest team total, which they had set just yesterday.

For Purani Dilli 6, Prince Yadav claimed two wickets, conceding 41 runs in his four overs.

