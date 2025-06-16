Dream League of India strategist meets TCAI officials in Gwalior, discusses future pathway

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 : Chetanya Nanda, the Chief Strategist of the Dream League of India (DLI), met with the Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI) Gwalior district general secretary to discuss the league's expansion and the upcoming season. The meeting also reviewed the recently concluded Tennis Cricket Federation Cup in Panipat.

Launched by Servotech Sports in May 2025, the Dream League of India is India's first-of-its-kind national-level tennis ball cricket league, aimed at creating a structured, competitive ecosystem for grassroots tennis ball cricket across the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, DLI Chief Strategist Chetanya Nanda said, " Had a very productive meeting with Mr. Aved Khan regarding the recently held Federation Cup and our road map for Dream League of India. We are aligned in our vision of taking tennis cricket to greater heights."

The Federation Cup was organised by the Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI), a member body of the International Tennis Cricket Federation( ITCF). Players for the Indian team slated to feature in the International Tennis Cricket series (against Russia and Poland) were to be picked from the Federation Cup.

The Dream League of India (DLI) will now carry that momentum forward. Players featuring in the tournament will get the chance to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and the Asia Cup.

Scouts will keep a close eye on the Dream League of India as the tournament will be played across the country and will form a basis for the selection of players to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup.

The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13-18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories. To play in the Dream League of India, player can register themselves on the league's official website or Starzpit App for the nationwide open fair trials, conducted across multiple districts and centres under the supervision of over 1,500 certified coaches.

The core objective of the Dream League of India is to identify and nurture high-potential grassroots talent within the tennis cricket community. Top-performing players will gain exposure to national and potentially international opportunities through affiliations with the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF).

For Dream League of India, 860 junior and 860 senior players will be shortlisted for the auction, where six franchises per category will select their squads.

Players shortlisted from the fair trials will enter the Dream League of India auction. Top performers stand a chance to be scouted by the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) selectors to represent Team India in tennis cricket at the big stage.

Moreover, unsold players in the Dream League India (DLI) auction will compete in the country's biggest Inter-Zonal Tournament(best performers will get a platinum card to qualify for season 2 of DLI), with zonal champions advancing to an All-Zonal Championship. The winning team will face the Season 1 Franchise Champion in the Season 2 opener, ensuring every player gets a pathway to recognition and national glory.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the League Commissioner for the Dream League of India. Joining the league as one of the 6 celebrity faces is acclaimed music icon Salim Merchant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor