Dream11 parent launches a UPI payments app DreamX

Dream Sports, the parent firm of India's largest fantasy sports firm Dream11, is launching a mobile payments app called DreamX, in a possible bid to expand the ability of users to spend their winnings from the platform.According to a moneycontrol report, The move comes just ahead of the 2023 edition of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin on March 31.

IPL tournaments are typically crucial for fantasy sports platforms as they witness peak usage from players and also help in significant user acquisitions to grow their respective bases. With this app, Dream Sports will likely take on rivals such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.