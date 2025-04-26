"Dreams Start Here": Delhi Capitals Academy kids enjoy special day at Arun Jaitley Stadium with DC players

New Delhi [India], April 26 : In what has become a heart-warming annual tradition, the Delhi Capitals on Saturday welcomed kids from the DC Academy to witness the team's training session ahead of their ninth match of IPL 2025 against Bengaluru. The session took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Just like last year, as many as 350 DC Academy kids were treated to a truly unforgettable experience as they got an up-close view of Axar Patel & co. train for their next match, a release said. The young cricketers also had the opportunity to interact with Captain Axar Patel and KL Rahul at the stadium, adding to the excitement, it added.

Much to their delight, the kids got to watch Rahul's classy batting display, Mitchell Starc's fiery yorkers, Ashutosh Sharma's free-flowing stroke play in the nets, along with some words of inspiration and insight from the Delhi Capitals unit, as per a press release from DC.

Established with the motto "Dreams Start Here," the Delhi Capitals Academy is committed to providing the right infrastructure and platform to budding cricketers and enable them on their journey towards realising their dreams of playing professional cricket at the highest level. With an expanding global cricket academy network, Delhi Capitals aims to build a robust environment where budding cricketers can train under top-tier coaches, access world-class facilities, and accelerate their growth. A major part of this process involves bringing in the best cricketing minds, creating a healthy training environment, and providing the right experiences for the development of young players, both as cricketers and as individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Capitals, said, "It's been delightful to see the excitement of our DC Academy kids as they watched their heroes train in person, as well as interact and learn from them. They'll take home a lot of memories, and we believe that through such experiences, they'll be inspired to work towards their dream of playing cricket at the highest level."

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next IPL 2025 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor