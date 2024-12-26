Dropping Shubman Gill is harsh: Sanjay Manjrekar criticizes India's team selection at Melbourne Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 : Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Thursday criticized Rohit Sharma-led India's team selection at the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and said that dropping batter Shubman Gill from playing eleven was "harsh".

Speaking at the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Shubman Gill will be missing the Boxing Day Test and Washington Sundar has made his way into the playing eleven. The skipper also added that he will bat at the top order.

"We would have batted as well. The series is 1-1, a lot to play for, it gives us a perfect opportunity to show what we are as a team. Whatever situation lies in front of you, you have to fight. It's a new day and we are looking forward to it. We have one change - GIll misses out and Washington comes in. (On whether he will bat at the top of the order?) Yes, I will," Rohit said at the toss.

On Thursday, Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India at the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Taking to his official X handle, Manjrekar said that it was a "strange selection" of the playing XI for Team India at the MCG. The former cricketer reflected that the decision to drop Gill and add Washington Sundar "neither strengthens the bowling much nor the batting".

"Strange selection of the playing XI. On a non-turning pitch, the change made neither strengthens the bowling much nor the batting. Gill dropped, is harsh," Manjrekar wrote on X.

Strange selection of the playing XI. On a non-turning pitch, the change made neither strengthens the bowling much nor the batting. Gill dropped, is harsh! #INDvsAUS— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the playing eleven of Australia featured the uncapped U19 batting sensation Sam Konstas, who opened with Usman Khawaja.

Currently, the ongoing BGT series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test intending to secure an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor