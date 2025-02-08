Dubai Capitals set to lock horns with Desert Vipers in epic ILT20 season 3 Final

Dubai [UAE], February 8 : A new name will be etched into the International League T20 (ILT20) history as the Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers clash for the Season 3 title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After weeks of exhilarating cricket and a prize pool exceeding USD 1 million on the line, the tournament now reaches its grand conclusion, as per an ILT20 press release.

Dubai Capitals enter the match with a formidable record, having secured five consecutive victories against the Desert Vipers in their past meetings. However, the Vipers have been the team to watch this season, locking in their playoff spot ahead of time with a commanding campaign that saw them win their first four matches on the trot. Despite a late-season stutter, including a loss to the Capitals in Qualifier 1, the Vipers bounced back with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against the Sharjah Warriorz on Friday to secure their place in the final.

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster final, Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson, who will miss out on the final due to an injury, said, "From day one we have all enjoyed being a part of the squad, and the family we have created has translated on the field. The Dubai Capitals are an exceptional team, and I think the top two teams in the competition have made it to the final."

"We had a fantastic game against the Capitals in Qualifier 1 but tomorrow is a final and we both start on zero. Exciting time for players to step up for their teams. Both teams line up differently, we have different skill sets. Theres always pressures in a final, it's a big opportunity and pressure comes with opportunity. It's been a long build up, but the boys are ready for tomorrow", he further added.

Echoing these sentiments, Dubai Capitals captain, Sam Billings said, "Confidence is high as we have had a good run. Different people have stepped up for us throughout the competition including star performances from Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib so we are looking forward to tomorrow. The atmosphere last year was phenomenal at the final, as the love for cricket is very strong in the region and hopefully tomorrow both teams can put on a great show."

For the Vipers, Alex Hales has led the charge with the bat, amassing three half-centuries for 400 runs in 12 matches. Hales has been buttressed by Sam Curran who has 325 runs to his name in 12 innings at an average of 46.42.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir and Lockie Ferguson have also been integral to the Vipers' campaign, but the Vipers will play the final without Hasaranga or Ferguson. Hasaranga had been amongst the shrewdest bowlers this season, picking up 12 wickets at a staggering economy rate of 5.88. Amir has claimed 12 wickets as well, while Lockie Ferguson has picked up 11 wickets.

Last season's runners-up, the Dubai Capitals, started the season slowly but have since ignited a fierce charge toward their maiden title. After breaking out of a three-loss slump, the Capitals have won five out of their last six matches, including three consecutive victories en-route to the final. Naib has been the star of their campaign, contributing 376 runs and 11 wickets, making him the tournament's premier all-rounder. Notably, he has scored three half-centuries in his last three encounters against the Vipers.

Speaking on Naib's contribution to the team, Billings opined, "He has been fantastic. He has been great on the field too as he is a three-dimensional cricketer. He's taking his opportunities out there and hopefully tomorrow he can put on a show for the fans."

Shai Hope is a prime contender for the Green Belt (most runs) with 484 runs in 11 innings with an average of 60.50, just nine runs behind MI Emirates' Tom Banton, who currently leads the race. Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera has led the bowling attack with 13 wickets in nine matches.

The ILT20 boasts a total prize pool of over USD 1 million, with the champions earning USD 700,000 and the runners-up securing USD 300,000. Outstanding individual performances will be recognized through the tournament's signature belts: the Green Belt for the highest run-scorer, the White Belt for the leading wicket-taker, the Red Belt for the most valuable player, and the Blue Belt for the best UAE player. Each belt winner will receive a cash prize of USD 15,000.

