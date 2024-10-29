New Delhi [India], October 29 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia, former cricketer M. S. K. Prasad backed stalwart batter Virat Kohli to come back in to form during this series.

In 2024 in Tests, Virat has scored 245 runs in five Tests and ten innings at an average of 27.22, with just one fifty and best score of 70.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 though, Virat has been rather solid. He has scored 556 runs in eight Tests at an average of 42.76, with a century and three fifties in 14 innings, with best score of 121.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to Virat the Test batter, with him having made 1,833 runs in 33 Tests at an average of 32.73, with just two centuries and nine fifties in 58 innings and the best score of 186.

Speaking at the "Follow the Blues" show, the former BCCI selector asserted that Kohli loves the batting conditions in Australia

"Virat Kohli is like a duck getting into the water when he goes to Australia. He loves these conditions and probably he must be eagerly itching to just finish off this Wankhede Test match and then go and play in Australia because he loves that," MSK Prasad said on Star Sports.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Last week, Shami was not included in the squad as India announced their team for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia.

Opener Rohit Sharma will be leading the side and right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

