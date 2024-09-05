Duleep Trophy 2024: Harshit Rana Gives Controversial Flying-Kiss Send-Off to Ruturaj Gaikwad During India C vs India D Match (Watch Video)

Young pacer Harshit Rana of India D added a controversial twist to the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match against India C. After dismissing India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rana celebrated with a flying kiss send-off, a gesture that has become his trademark. As the incident unfolded, the video of Rana’s send-off quickly went viral on social media.

Rana has previously been in the spotlight for similar celebrations in the Indian Premier League, where he was once banned for one game by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The celebration is likely to face scrutiny from the BCCI, which has strict guidelines against on-field behavior.

Rana’s performance with the ball has been impressive throughout the match, with his wickets and aggressive bowling contributing to India D’s strong start.

