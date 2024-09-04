Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch India's First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV and Online

The 2024-25 senior men’s Indian domestic first-class cricket season will commence with the Duleep Trophy, starting September 5. This year, the tournament introduces a new structure, featuring four teams: India A, India B, India C, and India D. The competition will serve as a key preparatory event ahead of India’s home Test series and the tour to Australia later this year.

Team Captains:

India A : Shubman Gill

: Shubman Gill India B : Abhimanyu Easwaran

: Abhimanyu Easwaran India C : Ruturaj Gaikwad

: Ruturaj Gaikwad India D: Shreyas Iyer

Schedule:

September 5-8, 2024 : India A vs. India B at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru India C vs. India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

September 12-15, 2024 : India A vs. India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur India B vs. India C at ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur

September 19-22, 2024 : India A vs. India C at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur India B vs. India D at ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur



Squads:

India A : Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B : Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C : Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Live Streaming Details: The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be streamed live on JioCinema and telecast on the Sports 18 network starting September 5.