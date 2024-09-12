Duleep Trophy 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Retires Hurt After Two Deliveries in India B vs India C Match

India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad departed the field after facing just two deliveries in their 2024 Duleep Trophy match against India B in Anantapur. Gaikwad, who struck a boundary off his first ball from Mukesh Kumar, sustained an injury that forced him to retire hurt.

Details on the exact nature of Gaikwad’s injury remain unclear due to limited coverage of the match. The skipper was present at the toss, which he lost to Abhimanyu Easwaran, leading to India C batting first. Following Gaikwad's unexpected exit, Rajat Patidar came in to bat in the first over.

As of the latest update, India C are at 40-0 after 10 overs, with Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 21. It is uncertain whether Gaikwad will return to bat or if he will be available for the remainder of the match.

Gaikwad had previously scored 5 and 46 in India C's four-wicket victory over India D last week. He was not selected for India’s upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma named as openers instead.