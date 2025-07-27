Duleep Trophy 2025-26: Tilak Varma to lead South Zone, Azharuddeen named vice-captain

New Delhi [India], July 27 : India batter Tilak Varma is set to lead South Zone in the upcoming 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, which kicks off on August 28 in Bengaluru. The 15-member squad brings together a mix of youth and experience, with four players from Kerala's impressive 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign making the cut, according to ESPN.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen, who played a key role in Kerala's run to the final, has been appointed vice-captain. He is joined by fellow Kerala players, batter Salman Nizar and pacers MD Nidheesh and Nedumankuzhy Basil, all of whom impressed last season.

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal, who missed the latter part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury, has recovered and returns to bolster the squad. He is one of two Karnataka players in the team, alongside seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Some notable absentees include India players like B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna, indicating they might be in line for selection in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin in the UAE from September 9.

N Jagadeesan, who is set to be the back-up wicketkeeper for India ahead of the final Test against England, is also part of the South Zone squad and is expected to take the gloves. Tamil Nadu duo R Sai Kishore, the left-arm spinner, and seamer Gurjapneet Singh have also earned spots in the side.

Tilak, who did not feature in last season's Ranji Trophy due to international duty, has been in stellar touch in the ongoing County Championship in England, where he has been representing Hampshire. He has already scored 100, 56, 47, and 112 in his first four innings.

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal, who ended the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy as the third-highest run-getter with 934 runs at an average of 77.83, has also been included in the line-up.

Former India fast bowler L Balaji has been appointed as the head coach of the South Zone side.

This year, the Duleep Trophy returns to its traditional zonal format. Unlike last season, where the Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee picked four teams with a focus on players in contention for India selection, this edition will see squads selected by zonal selectors with each state nominating one representative to the panel.

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vice-captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, T. Vijay (Andhra), R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MD Nidheesh, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.

Stand-by: Mohit Redkar, R Smaran, Ankit Sharma, Eden Apple Tom, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor