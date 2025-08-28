Duleep Trophy 2025: Danish Malewar’s Unbeaten 198, Rajat Patidar’s Quickfire 125 Power Central Zone to 432/2 vs North East Zone

Central Zone Cricket Team vs North East Zone Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Central Zone finished the opening day of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final in a commanding position at 432 for two against North East Zone on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The innings was powered by a double-century knock from Danish Malewar and a rapid hundred from captain Rajat Patidar. Malewar anchored the innings with an unbeaten 198 off 219 balls. His innings featured 35 boundaries and a six. He frustrated the bowlers with his calm presence and left the attack searching for answers.

Stumps Day 1: Central Zone - 432/2 in 76.6 overs (Y A Rathod 32 off 37, Danish Malewar 198 off 219) #CZvNEZ#DuleepTrophy#QF2 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 28, 2025

Patidar played a quick knock of 125 runs from 96 balls. He struck 21 fours and three sixes. His attacking shots lifted the run rate and kept North East Zone under pressure in the afternoon. He and Malewar built a strong partnership that gave Central Zone full control. By stumps, Malewar was unbeaten on 198 while Yash Rathod was on 32.

The North East Zone attack struggled throughout the day. Akash Choudhary and Pheiroijam Jotin claimed one wicket each, but the rest of the bowlers went wicketless as runs flowed freely.

Central Zone will resume Day 2 with eight wickets in hand and a strong chance to build on their commanding start.

Central Zone Cricket Team vs North East Zone Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Central Zone 432/2 in 77 overs

(Danish Malewar 198*, Rajat Patidar 125, Aryan Juyal 52, Yash Rathod 32*)

Bowling: Akash Choudhary 1/73, Pheiroijam Jotin 1/56

Central Zone vs North East Zone Playing XIs

North East Zone: Karnajit Yumnam, Techi Doria, Hem Chetri, Rongsen Jonathan(c), Ashish Thapa, Jehu Anderson(w), Ankur Malik, Palzor Tamang, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Akash Choudhary, Pheiroijam Jotin

Central Zone: Aayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar(c), Aryan Juyal(w), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Khaleel Ahmed