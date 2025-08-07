Duleep Trophy 2025: Dhruv Jurel to lead Central Zone, Patidar named his deputy

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Indian wicketkeeper/batter Dhruv Jurel is set to lead Central Zone in the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, while Rajat Patidar has been named his deputy, starting later this month, which will kick off the domestic season this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

After being benched throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Kuldeep Yadav will also return to action in the Duleep Trophy, where he will lead Central Zone's spin attack.

Vidarbha's spinner Harsh Dubey, who broke the record for most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season when he picked up 69 in his side's run to the title in 2024-25, will combine with Kuldeep and Rajasthan's Manav Suthar for Central Zone.

Seamer Khaleel Ahmed will return to action and will lead Central Zone's seam attack along with Deepak Chahar.

Vidarbha's Yash Rathod, the top scorer of the previous Ranji Trophy season with 960 runs in 18 innings at an average of over 50, and his team-mate Danish Malewar, who scored 153 and 73 in the final against Kerala, are also named in the squad.

UP skipper Aryan Juyal also made the cut along with Madhya Pradesh offspinner Saransh Jain and Chhattisgarh batter Sanjeet Desai. Central Zone will start their Duleep Trophy campaign against North East on August 28 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Central Zone squad: Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar (vc), Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.

