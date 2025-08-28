Duleep Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch North Zone vs East Zone 1st Quarterfinal on TV and Online

North Zone Cricket Team vs East Zone Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s senior domestic season for 2025-26 began with the Duleep Trophy. The tournament returns to a zonal format with six teams – North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone and North East Zone. The three-week-long event will feature India’s top red-ball players. In the first quarterfinal, North Zone will play East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. South Zone and West Zone have been given direct spots in the semifinals. The North Zone versus East Zone match is a knockout to decide who moves forward.

North Zone’s Shubman Gill, India’s Test captain, will miss the match. Gill is recovering from a viral flu and has cleared recent tests but will not lead the team. Ankit Kumar will captain North Zone in his absence. East Zone will also miss its captain, Ishan Kishan. Kishan is recovering from a minor injury suffered in the UK during his stint at Nottinghamshire. Riyan Parag will lead the team in Kishan’s absence.

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. There is no television broadcast for this match.

North Zone Vs East Zone Match Details

Match: North Zone vs East Zone, 1st Quarter-Final, Duleep Trophy 2025

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website (India)

Squads

North Zone: Ankit Kumar (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Shubham Rohilla, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammad Shami