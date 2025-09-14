Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 : Kumar Kartikeya's four-wicket haul sums up South Zone's second innings for 426, leading by 64 runs against Central Zone at the end of day four of the Duleep Trophy final at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Central Zone needs just 65 runs on the final day to clinch the Duleep Trophy 2025 title, having taken a 64-run lead despite three South Zone batters scoring half-centuries.

South Zone lost four wickets in the morning session but managed to extend the match into the final day, thanks to a crucial 192-run partnership between Ankit Sharma and Andre Siddarth C for the seventh wicket. Sharma fell short of a century, dismissed for 99 when trying to play a big shot off Kartikeya, and then the tail soon followed, with South Zone all out for 426.

Despite this setback, South Zone's batting efforts were boosted by half-centuries from Andre Siddarth C and Smaran Ravichandran, though ultimately not enough to make a decisive impact.

Apart from Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, also scalped three wickets in the second innings. Among the seamers, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar grabbed a wicket each.

Earlier in the match, Yash Rathod missed out on what could have been an incredible double ton, but nonetheless put Central Zone in a commanding position at the end of day three of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at Bengaluru on Saturday.

At the end of the day, South Zone was 129/2, with Ravichandran Smaran (37*) and Ricky Bhui (26*) unbeaten and the team trailing by 233 runs. Central Zone started the day at 384/5, with Yash unbeaten at 137, with Saransh Jain (47)* by his side. The duo continued their partnership, with Saransh reaching his 50 in 128 balls, with seven fours and the team beyond the 400 run mark as well in 111.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Central Zone: 511 (Yash Rathod 194, Rajat Patidar 101, Gurjanpreet Singh 4/124), South Zone: 149 and 426 (Ankit Sharma 99, Andre Siddarth C 84*; Kumar Kartikeya 4/110).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor