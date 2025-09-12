Duleep Trophy Final: Patidar, Rathod shine as Central Zone takes commanding lead of 235 over South Zone (Day 2)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 : Central Zone dominated the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy final, reaching 384/5 at stumps on the second day with a 235-run lead over South Zone. Rajat Patidar smashed a century off 115 balls, scoring 101 runs with 12 boundaries and two sixes, while Yash Rathod remained unbeaten on 137 runs off 188 balls, hitting 11 fours and one six.

Danish Malewar contributed 53 runs to Central Zone's total, which was built on the back of strong batting performances. South Zone's bowlers struggled to make an impact, with Gurjapneet Singh being the most successful, taking 3/74.

Rathod remained on 137, and Saransh Jain on 47, remained unbeaten on the crease at the end of Day 2.

With Central's 99-run lead after the first day, South reeled in, desperate for wickets on the second morning. The overcast and windy conditions seemed tailor-made for the bowlers, with Vasuki Koushik leading the charge.

He sent Akshay Wadkar back with a peach of an inswinger that pitched outside off and decked back in sharply. Wadkar, who had shoulder arms, lost his off stump for 22.

Gurjapneet was soon rewarded when he removed Shubham Sharma for six, who tried to drive a fuller-length delivery outside off. Soon after Sharma's wicket, Gurjapneet also removed opener Malewar for 53.

Patidar and Rathod then took on for Central Zone as the duo added 167 runs before Patidar was removed after a brilliant 101 by Gurjapneet. Wicketkeeper/batter Upendra Yadav soon followed Patidar as he was removed for just five.

Earlier on Day 1, Jain picked up his second successive five-wicket haul while left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya claimed four wickets, as Central Zone's spinners dismantled South Zone on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy final.

On a cloudy day and on a surface that had a bit of grass, Jain returned figures of 5/49 and Kartikeya with 4/53 to bundle South Zone out for just 149 in 63 overs at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

In reply, openers Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar looked solid before bad light stopped play early. Central Zone finished on 50 for no loss, and are 99 runs behind.

