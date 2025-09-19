Dunith Wellalage Learns of Father’s Death After Sri Lanka’s Win Over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025; Sanath Jayasuriya Seen Consoling Him (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage was struck by tragedy during the Asia Cup 2025 match 10 on Thursday, September 18, 2025. His father, Suranga Wellalage, died of a heart attack while Dunith was playing against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The 21-year-old was not told during the match. He continued to play as Sri Lanka secured victory and reached the Super Four stage. The news was shared with him only after the game.

Heart-Breaking 💔



- Moments after the match, Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 coach Sanath Jayasuriya & Team Manager informed young Dunith Wellalage about his father’s sudden death due to a heart attack 😣



- Strength to Dunith & his family in this tragic time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SN8QNTA2mM — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 19, 2025

A video from the ground showed head coach Sanath Jayasuriya informing Dunith of the tragedy. He placed a hand on the young cricketer’s shoulder while offering support.

Former cricketer Russel Arnold, speaking on Sony Sports Network, said Suranga had also played cricket at school level. “He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained St Peter’s. Quite sad to hear that. Our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted,” Arnold said.

Afghanistan’s former captain Mohammad Nabi also offered his condolences. In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother.”

On the field, Dunith had a tough outing in Sri Lanka’s final Group B match. He gave away 49 runs in four overs and picked up one wicket. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi struck him for five sixes in one over while scoring 60 off 22 balls.

Despite Afghanistan’s fight, Sri Lanka went on to win the match and knocked their opponents out of the tournament.