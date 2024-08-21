Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast United, East Bengal aim for SF spots as quarterfinals kickstart

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 21 : As the dust settles on a thrilling set of group-stage fixtures in the Durand Cup, the focus now shifts to the tournament's knockout stage, which starts on Wednesday. The draw for the final eight was conducted in the presence of team representatives, and the road to the final was laid out by the tournament organizers late last week.

NorthEast United FC will kick off the quarter-final fixtures as they host Indian Army FT, followed by East Bengal FC squaring off against Shillong Lajong FC later on Wednesday.

Topping Group E with nine points from three matches, NorthEast United FC will enter the tournament's knockout phase in a rich vein of form following their dominating 5-1 win over Odisha FC. As the first quarter-final game of the tournament, the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit will take on this season's dark horse, Indian Army FT. The army team booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Jamshedpur FC, displaying a never-surrender attitude that saw them score three goals in 13 minutes, as per an ISL press release.

Juan Pedro Benali's side will be keen to maintain their winning run and take advantage of the local supporters to push through to the semi-finals of the Durand Cup for the second year in a row.

In the second round of fixtures, East Bengal FC will travel to Meghalaya to face Shillong Lajong in the second quarter-final matchup. With 16 Durand Cup titles under their belt, the Red and Gold Brigade will face a well-oiled Lajong side, which managed to top Group F ahead of FC Goa with two wins and a draw.

Seeking to avenge last season's final defeat against archrivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal will look to secure the silverware this time around. Carles Cuadrat will be happy to have all his foreign players available for the first time this season, with the Spanish centre-back being the latest to join the side in Shillong.

However, their path to glory is fraught with challenges, starting with a formidable I-League opponent who are ready to test Cuadrat's side. The combination of high altitude and fervent home support will ensure that East Bengal FC faces a tough battle from the outset.

Match Details

Quarter-Final 1: Northeast United FC vs Indian Army FT (SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar) - Kick-Off - 4:00 PM

Quarter-Final 2: Shillong Lajong FC vs East Bengal FC (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong) - Kick-Off - 7:00 PM.

