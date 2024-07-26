Durban's Super Giants land signatures of Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes

Durban [South Africa], July 26 : SA 20 outfit Durban's Super Giants have secured the signatures of New Zealand's stalwart batter Kane Williamson and England all-rounder Chris Woakes ahead of the new season.

Williamson is the Black Caps' second-highest run scorer ever across all formats, with 18,128 runs in 358 matches under his belt.

The 33-year-old has played 100 Test matches, amassing 8,743 runs at an average of 54.98.

In the 50-over format, the experienced batter has made 165 ODI appearances and racked up 6,810 runs at an average of 48.64.

Although Williamson is not renowned for playing quick-fire cameos and power-hitting strokes, his short format record is equally impressive.

The stylish right-hander has played 93 T20I matches and scored 2,575 runs at an average of 33.44 with a strike rate of 123.08.

After signing for DSG, Williamson said in a statement released by the franchise, "Really excited to be a part of the SA20 this season with Durban's Super Giants. Looking forward to meeting Keshav, Lance, and the boys, and playing in front of a packed house at Kingsmead. Can't wait!"

The Tauranga-born star is renowned for his exemplary leadership qualities. Under his captaincy, New Zealand experienced its most successful period in cricket history.

Williamson led the Black Caps to the epic 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup Final against England at Lord's, which is widely regarded as the greatest 50-overs match of all time.

Two years later, Williamson capped this golden era for New Zealand cricket by raising the inaugural World Test Championship golden mace after the Black Caps defeated powerhouse India in the final in Southampton in 2021.

Williamson struck an undefeated half-century in the second innings to guide his team home. A few months later in 2021, he also steered the Black Caps to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final against antipodean rivals Australia in Dubai.

Williamson's T20 franchise stints further elaborate on his prowess. He has been prolific in the Indian Premier League, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the 2018 season with 735 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has also been an IPL champion on two occasions, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Gujarat Titans (2022).

Woakes has been a crucial figure for England in limited-overs cricket. He played a key role in England's 2019 World Cup triumph and was also part of the Three Lions' T20 World Cup-winning squad, although the seasoned all-rounder didn't feature in a single match.

