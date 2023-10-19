Durham signs Australian pacer Scott Boland for 2024 season

Durham [UK], October 19 : Durham County Cricket Club announced on Thursday that it has signed Australia pacer Scott Boland for the 2024 season as the club returns to Division One of the County Championship.

"Durham Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of Australian international seamer Scott Boland ahead of the club's return to Division 1 in 2024," said a statement by the club.

Boland will join Durham for the County Championship and T20 Blast and will be available for the club until the end of July 2024.

A Test debut to remember during the 2021/22 Ashes Series saw him return spectacular figures of 6/7 as he ripped through England in just 21 balls, steamrolling the visitors on his home ground in Melbourne.

Since his Test debut, Boland has gone on to play a further 9 times for his country, claiming 35 wickets which includes his career best of 6/7 - as he struck 18 times during that Ashes series.

The 34-year-old also claimed 5 wickets in last summer's ICC World Test Championship Final against India at the Oval, helping Australia to a 209-run win.

A proven seamer in the first-class arena with Victoria, Boland has amassed 349 first-class wickets with a best of 7/31 powering Victoria to a Sheffield Shield win over Western Australia in 2015.

Part of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, Boland will also feature in Durham's 2024 Vitality Blast campaign.

With 75 T20 wickets to his name, Boland has enjoyed short-form success with Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars, earning international selection for Australia in both white-ball formats. He also won the IPL selection for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.

On joining Durham, Boland said: "I am very excited to be joining Durham for the upcoming season. After achieving promotion in 2023, I am keen to add my skills to an already strong squad and help Durham contend for the Championship in Division 1."

"I am eager to join a strong bowling group and work alongside some new faces. I feel the time is right for me to play county cricket, I have always wanted to and am grateful to Durham for giving me the opportunity," he added.

Marcus North, Director of Cricket added: "Scott is a huge signing for us as we look to challenge in Division 1 next season. A proven International quick bowler was something we identified to further strengthen our fast-bowling group."

"Scott is someone who we have been talking to for some time and to have secured the signature of one of the best international bowlers outside of the T20 World Cup shows Durham Cricket's intent moving into 2024," he added.

