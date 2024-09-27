Dwayne Bravo joins KKR as team mentor ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Kolkata Knight Riders announced former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as the franchise's new mentor, succeeding Gautam Gambhir, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

A day prior to the announcement, Bravo, who is going to turn 41 next month, retired from all forms of cricket after sustaining a groin injury in the Caribbean Premier League.

Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 and decided to end his time in the Indian Premier League last year. In the past year, Bravo shifted his focus to coaching roles, featuring for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Afghanistan.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, shared his excitement about the appointment in a statement and said, "DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We're also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20."

Bravo's stint with KKR will be his second coaching role in the cash-rich league. He joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, retired from the franchise in 2022, and in 2023 joined the five-time champions as the bowling coach.

The renowned West Indies all-rounder lifted four IPL titles with CSK in different roles. The decorated Caribbean star is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 183 scalps and also the first player to win two purple caps in the tournament, in 2013 and 2015.

Bravo is enthusiastic for the new chapter that is going to unfold in his life and said, "I've been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players."

Over his illustrious career, he has played 582 T20 matches, taken 631 wickets, and scored nearly 7,000 runs. With more championship wins than any other cricketer.

