Early to talk about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's future: Rahul Dravid after India crash out of T20 World Cup

India head coach Rahul Dravid reckoned that it was too early to talk about the future of captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli moments after India lost the second semi-final against England and crashed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup."It's too early to say about the future of senior players - we have lots of time for the next T20 World Cup," Rahul Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

Team India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20WorldCup2022 on an embarrassing note on Thursday (November 10). England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. However, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.