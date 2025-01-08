ECB Chief Richard Gould rejects calls for England to boycott Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan

London [UK], January 8 : Richard Gould, the Chief Executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has rejected calls from a group of British politicians urging England to boycott their upcoming Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan in February, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Gould emphasised that the Taliban regime's crackdown on women's rights requires a coordinated, International Cricket Council (ICC)-led response and should not be addressed through unilateral actions by individual countries.

England is scheduled to play Afghanistan on February 26 in Lahore, in their second match of the tournament. The call for a boycott follows mounting pressure on the ECB, after receiving a letter from Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, which was signed by over 160 cross-party politicians, including Jeremy Corbyn, Lord Kinnock, and Nigel Farage.

In the letter, Antoniazzi expressed concerns over the "insidious dystopia" and "sex apartheid" in Afghanistan, where women's sports have been effectively banned since the Taliban regained control in 2021. Afghanistan's men's cricket team has played against England twice during this period, both times in ICC global events, including a memorable victory in their most recent encounter at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"We strongly urge the England men's team players and officials to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban," the letter, addressed to Gould, continued, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan ... to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated. We must stand against sex apartheid and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked," the letter added.

This situation echoes a similar dilemma faced by England's cricketers during the 2003 World Cup when Nasser Hussain's team was urged to boycott their match against Zimbabwe, which was then under the leadership of Robert Mugabe. That decision was left to the players, and it resulted in a forfeited points decision, preventing England from advancing to the tournament's later stages.

In his response, Gould confirmed that the ECB has no plans to engage in any bilateral series with Afghanistan while the Taliban remains in power. However, he reiterated that participation in ICC events is a decision for the governing body as a whole, rather than individual member nations.

"The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime," Gould wrote, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The ICC constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan," he added.

"While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures. A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members," he noted.

"We acknowledge and respect the diverse perspectives on this global issue," Gould added, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We understand the concerns raised by those who believe a boycott of men's cricket could inadvertently support the Taliban's efforts to suppress freedoms and isolate Afghan society," he said.

"It's crucial to recognise the importance of cricket as a source of hope and positivity for many Afghans, including those displaced from the country. The ECB is committed to finding a solution that upholds the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while also considering the broader impact on the Afghan people," he noted.

"We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the UK government, other stakeholders, the ICC, and other international cricket boards to explore all possible avenues for meaningful change," he said.

