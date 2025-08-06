ECB to abandon Hundred-branded balls

London [UK], August 6 : The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not use the white Kookaburra balls that came with a Hundred-branding as it was criticised by several players for low scores in the tournament last year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Despite the shorter format theoretically favouring more aggressive hitting, the men's Hundred's scoring rate fell to 1.37 runs per ball last season, which is much lower than other shorter formats like the IPL, Major League Cricket, and the SA20.

Players attributed the batch of balls used, and specialised new-ball bowlers like Tim Southee and Daniel Worrall excelled.

"The seam seems to be massive. In every game, it seems the ball is nipping. Most teams are 30 for 5 in most games," Moeen Ali said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The ECB commissioned a comprehensive study over the winter that revealed little proof that the balls performed differently from those used in other white-ball cricket throughout England and Wales, despite Kookaburra's assertion that they were manufactured to the same specifications beyond the logo.

The ECB has chosen to abandon the Hundred-branded balls, switching back to the same set that was used in the T20 Blast for the 2025 campaign. They hope that the change, which follows repeated unfavourable comments, will please players and that the impression of less support for bowlers will result in quicker scoring rates.

However, the change made no apparent difference in Tuesday night's curtain-raiser, with London Spirit's men bowled out for 80 by Oval Invincibles on a slow, low surface.

"It was a tough wicket to bat on," Rashid Khan said, after taking 3 for 11 on debut for the two-time defending champions.

