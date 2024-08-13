ECB withdraws Chris Woakes from The Hundred after Ben Stokes' injury

London [UK], August 13 : The England Cricket Board (ECB) pulled out bowler Chris Woakes of The Hundred due to "management of his workload" ahead of the Three Lions' Test series against Sri Lanka, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 35-year-old English player was expected to take part in Birmingham Phoenix's final two group-stage games against Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals at The Hundred. However, the Birmingham-based club announced that Woakes will be "unavailable for the remainder of the competition".

According to the report, England denied that Woakes' pull out from The Hundred is linked to Ben Stokes' injury.

Earlier on Sunday, Ben Stokes suffered a suspected hamstring injury while playing in a domestic match

Stokes pulled up sore when attempting a quick single while playing for the Northern Superchargers against the Manchester Originals in England's The Hundred competition at Old Trafford and was forced to leave the field, as per the ICC.

He appeared later on crutches, before returning to the team dugout to watch the Superchargers record a narrow seven-wicket victory over their fellow northern rival.

Stokes is considered doubtful for the opening Test against Sri Lanka that commences in Manchester on 21 August according to teammate Harry Brook.

"It doesn't look great unfortunately but I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and see how he is," Brook told Sky Sports as quoted by ICC.

England recently recorded a 3-0 series sweep of the West Indies to move up to sixth place on the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka.

England's home Test series against Sri Lanka will kick off on August 21 in Old Trafford. The second long-format match will begin on August 29 at the Lord's. Meanwhile, the third and final game will be played on September 6 at the Oval.

England squad to against Sri Lanka: Ben Stokes (C), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor