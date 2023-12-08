ECB's CDC relaxes life ban imposed on former New Zealand cricketer Lou Vincent

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Former New Zealand battler Lou Vincent can continue to play domestic cricket or any level below with immediate effect after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revised the life ban imposed on him for corruption in 2014.

ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) released a statement on Friday to revoke the life ban imposed on the former Kiwi player which read, "The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) has revised the life ban imposed in June 2014 on former New Zealand international Lou Vincent."

"This decision was reached following careful consideration of the specific circumstances of Mr Vincent's case and the supporting evidence and representations from a number of major cricket stakeholders including the International Cricket Council, New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of others," the statement further added.

In 2014, the ECB imposed a life ban on the right-handed batter which restricted him from playing cricket at any level, entering any cricket ground, or coaching the game in a professional capacity.

After Vincent sent an application in August earlier this year, Gerard Elias CBE KC on behalf of the CDC decided to revise the life ban imposed on Vincent.

Vincent expressed his delight after he was given a second chance in his cricket career.

"I made a terrible mistake many years ago which I'll deeply regret for the rest of my life, and I remain very sorry for the harm I caused. Being able to return to the cricket environment means the world to me and I feel very fortunate to again have that opportunity," Vincent said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"I want to thank the ECB and the Cricket Discipline Committee and Gerald Elias CBE KC for their consideration of my application and their ultimate determination. Same with the ICC, NZC, the NZCPA and the many other organisations who supported me throughout this process - it's meant so much to me on a personal level. It's also important for me to acknowledge and thank my lawyer Chris Morris, whose guidance and support over many years is something I'll never forget," Vincent added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor