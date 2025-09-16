ED Summons Robin Uthappa on September 22 in Betting App-Linked Money-Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for questioning on Monday, September 22, in an online betting-linked money laundering case, according to the Hindustan Times. According to the report, details have not been furnished by the central agency.

Karnataka-born Uthappa played in the Indian Premier League. A 39-year-old cricketer has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former cricketer Robin Uthappa to appear before it for questioning at its headquarters in Delhi on September 22 in connection with the illegal betting app 1xBet case: Officials



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/UfPtS7pOND — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

He is the third former Indian cricketer to be summoned in this case in Delhi till now. The federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the last few weeks.

Earlier, another ex-cricketer, Shikhar Dhawa, was asked to appear for questioning by ED on September 4 in connection with a money laundering probe against illegal online betting platforms.