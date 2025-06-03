“Ee Sala Cup Namde!” — Canadian Rapper Drake Bets ₹6.41 Crore on RCB Ahead of Final vs PBKS

In a move that stunned fans across the globe, Canadian rapper and Grammy award-winner Drake placed a massive bet of ₹6.41 crore on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The wager was made just hours before the much-awaited IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS), held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Drake, who is known for his interest in international sports betting, shared a screenshot of his bet via Instagram, placed on the cryptocurrency-based platform Stake. The post featured RCB’s iconic slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” which translates from Kannada to “This year, the cup is ours”—a phrase that has resonated with fans for years. With this endorsement, the catchphrase gained international recognition, especially among Drake's fanbase in North America, where cricket is still growing in popularity.

The odds for an RCB win were set at 1.75, meaning Drake stood to win approximately ₹11.11 crore if RCB clinched the trophy. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar in the final, entered the match with strong momentum, having secured a dominant victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1. Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, RCB has reached the finals multiple times but never lifted the trophy. This year, however, fans hoped the stars had finally aligned. Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, also came into the final eyeing their first-ever IPL championship. Their path to the final was equally thrilling, featuring a dramatic win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

The 2025 final was a historic moment in IPL history, as it marked the first time in three years that a new champion would be crowned. The anticipation and excitement extended far beyond Indian borders, triggering a wave of global betting activity. Reports suggest that over ₹8,300 crore (more than $1 billion) was wagered across platforms during the tournament, covering everything from individual performances to title winners. Drake’s high-profile bet not only elevated the global spotlight on the IPL but also highlighted how the league has transcended borders to become a truly international sporting phenomenon.

