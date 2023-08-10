Ellyse Perry extends stay with Sydney Sixers, signs two-year deal

Sydney [Australia], August 10 : Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has extended her stay with Sydney Sixers, signing another two-year deal with the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club.

"Long-term captain and fan favourite, Ellyse Perry, will continue her WBBL career after the star all-rounder re-signed for two more years with the Sydney Sixers," said the club in a statement.

Perry will lead the Sixers onto the familiar grounds of North Sydney Oval again this summer, starting with the first match of WBBL season 09, on October 19, against the Melbourne Stars. '

The now 32-year-old was the Sixers’ first-ever signing way back in 2015 and has remained a loyal and crucial player to the club’s success over the years, leading the side to two title wins and amassing the most runs in club history.

Perry broke records during the WBBL 04 season, being named the 'Player of the Tournament' and was the first ever Big Bash player to reach 2000 runs. Her sensational performances were deservingly rewarded in 2016, 2018 and 2020, where she won the Belinda Clark Award as Australia’s women’s player of the year.

Perry said she was excited for the summer ahead, highlighting the Sixers’ blockbuster Sydney Smash against the Sydney Thunder at the SCG on November 26.

"It is a lovely feeling to be able to continue at the Sixers for another two WBBL seasons," Perry said.

"The club has been a special part of my career for almost a decade and I am proud of what we have achieved, both on and off the field, especially in terms of connecting with and inspiring lots of girls and boys to be involved in the game."

"I am really looking forward to the challenge this season presents, and seeing as many fans as we can at North Sydney Oval and the SCG."

"To be able to play at the SCG on November 26 in a stand-alone WBBL match for the first time is a significant step forward and a reflection of the ever-growing appetite for large numbers of fans to be able to watch women's sport at our world-class sporting venues."

"I think both the Sixers and Thunder can be truly ambitious about attracting a great crowd for the Sydney Smash," concluded Perry.

Perry has represented Australia in 142 T20Is, scoring 1,627 runs in 87 innings at an average of 31.28, with eight half-centuries and best score of 75.

Cricket NSW’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Chris Botherway, said it was hard to imagine Perry playing for any other WBBL club.

"Ellyse is very much a part of the fabric of the Sydney Sixers and it’s great to have her back on board for the next two seasons," Botherway said.

"She is a leader for the club, both on and off the field, and someone who obviously has an amazing connection with our members and fans."

"We are looking forward to seeing her lead the club to more success in WBBL 09," he concluded.

Sydney Sixers WBBL|09 squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Ash Gardner, Emma Hughes, Ellyse Perry (c).

