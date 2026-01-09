Ellyse Perry Sends Heartfelt Message to RCB Ahead of WPL 2026 Clash vs Mumbai Indians (VIDEO)

Mumbai Indians Cricket Team vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket Team Match: Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry sent a heartfelt message of support to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 against the Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium. The 2024 WPL champions, RCB, posted a video of Perry on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “A familiar voice wishing strength and support. Ellyse Perry sends her love and luck to the squad for the #WPL2026 season ahead. Her magic may not be on the field this season, but her support will be felt throughout.”

𝗔 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗿 𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁. ❤️🐐



Ellyse Perry sends her love and luck to the squad for the #WPL2026 season ahead. 🤗



Her magic may not be on the field this season, but her support will be felt throughout. 🙌#PlayBold… pic.twitter.com/hORXKMlOfO — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) January 9, 2026

“Hey team, all the very best tonight and for all of the WPL. I hope you guys have a great time. You’ve got the best fans in the world, and I’m sure they’ll be there cheering you on, as will I from home. Go well, have a great time,” Perry said in RCB's Instagram post.

Australia's all-rounder has withdrawn from the upcoming season due to personal reasons. She has played for RCB in all three previous WPL seasons. Across 25 matches, she scored 972 runs and took 14 wickets. She was the leading run-scorer in the 2024 season and was retained by the franchise for Rs 2 crore ahead of the season. Top of Form

Perry won the Orange Cap in 2024 after scoring 347 runs at an average of 69.40. With the ball, she has taken 14 wickets and holds the record for the best bowling figures in WPL history, with 6 for 15 against the Mumbai Indians. Her all-round performances have played a key role in RCB’s success, making her one of the most important players in the team’s history.