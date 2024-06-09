"Emotional moment to see Olympic Rings at the heart of Paris": IOC president Bach at Eiffel Tower

Paris [France], June 9 : The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach expressed happiness with Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower getting decorated with the five Olympic rings.

The IOC Media page on X shared a picture of Bach posing near the iconic monument.

"Emotional moment to see the Olympic Rings at the heart of Paris. Getting more real everyday." - IOC President Thomas Bach #Paris2024," tweeted IOC Media.

The Eiffel Tower is all decked up for the Olympic Games, starting from July 26 and going on till August 11. On Friday, the installation of the iconic five Olympic rings took place between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower when it was exactly 50 days to go until the Opening Ceremony of the marquee sporting event.

The rings installed were 29 metres wide, 13 metres high and about 30 tonnes. Each ring had a diameter of nine metres.

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet commented as quoted by Olympics.com: "It is wonderful. There are a lot of emotions, and we can feel that things are happening. With the Olympic Torch Relay travelling across the country and now with the unveiling of the Olympic rings, it will transform the face of Paris and rally the entire nation for these memorable Olympic Games."

The Eiffel Tower was also the inspiration behind the design of the medals, each of which contains a piece of this legendary monument, as well as the podium design, which features geometric shapes carved into them.

The Olympic rings will be displayed in their traditional colours that have become a such a big part of sporting culture - blue, yellow, black, green, and red from left to right - by day, and will turn white by night. These rings are made out of 100,000 low-intensity LEDs, the rings will shine until the end of the Paralympics in late September.

In the Olympics, India will be looking to outdo their all-time best tally of seven medals, including a gold, which they achieved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the Paralympics, India will be aiming to outdo their best tally of 19 medals, including five gold, achieved at the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor