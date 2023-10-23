"End of an era": Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna mourns demise of Bishan Singh Bedi

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna expressed grief on the demise of Amritsar-born legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and said the former captain lived his life speaking the truth and labelled him as one of the finest left-arm spinners of the century.

Regarded as one of the greatest left-arm spinners in world cricket, Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 years in Delhi.

"Very shocking. No matter how bad the health condition is we always expect him to get better. He was a strong-willed man. You live as much breathe you have in your fate. Life and death is not in our hands. It is the end of an era I will say. One of the finest left-arm spinners of the century I would say. Everyone knows his cricket exploits," Surinder Khanna told ANI.

Khanna offered his heartfelt condolences to the late player's family members, calling it a deep loss and he also said it's a really sad day for the game of cricket.

"I had the fortune of spending so much time with him, playing under him, and working with him in the Steel Authority of India. Delhi won its first Ranji Trophy under his captaincy and the battles we fought under his leadership. Very close and long association I had with him. He was like an elder brother and fatherly figure," Khanna said.

Khanna recalled some fond memories with the legendary spinner and said he used to make them feel like his own son and the former captain never shied away from speaking the truth.

"He used to call him Bishan Paaji which means elder brother. He had a personality, an aura, a persona. He used to make us feel like his own. He used to treat us like his own son. Memories are so many that we can keep describing it. A great personality, a great leader and a great man. He used to speak his mind out. He never shied away from speaking the truth. Northern cricket grew under him, in his leadership. It is a huge loss," former India cricketer added.

As a player, Bedi was a master of his art, bamboozling hitters over a 12-year Test career for India and taking a slew of wickets in domestic cricket in both India and England, earning him a position in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The legendary India spinner was known for his classical beauty of motion and ability to maintain a precise length over lengthy intervals while delicately altering his pace, trajectory, and release. At the time of his retirement, he was India's leading Test wicket-taker, with 266 wickets at an average of 28.71.

