"Ending on a high": Sachin congratulates Rohit, Virat on fairytale conclusion to T20I career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended his congratulations to star batting pair of Men in Blue, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who concluded their T20I career on a high with a T20 World Cup title win against South Africa.

Rohit's leadership skills in the tournament, fine rotation of bowlers and Virat's ability to overcome a lean patch and deliver when it mattered the most helped Men in Blue in in ending their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought. Both also announced their retirement from the short format after winning the trophy.

Taking to X, Sachin said about Rohit that he witnessed his evolution from a "promising youngster" to a World Cup winning skipper and winning the trophy serves as a perfect conclusion to his T20I career.

About Virat, Sachin wrote that he is a "champion of the sport" and the way he overcame his lean patch in the tournament, in which he scored just 75 runs in seven innings, showcases exactly why he is one of the greats of the sport.

"ENDING ON A HIGH @ImRo45, I've witnessed your evolution from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning captain from close quarters. Your unwavering commitment & exceptional talent have brought immense pride to the nation. Leading to a T20 World Cup victory is the perfect culmination of your stellar career. Well done, Rohit!

@imVkohli, you have been a true champion of this sport. You may have had a rough time earlier in the tournament, but last night you proved why you're truly one of the greats of the gentleman's game. Competing in six World Cups and clinching victory in the last one is an experience I know well. I hope to see you continue winning matches for India in the longer formats of the game," tweeted Sachin.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81.

Virat has ended the ongoing edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ends the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

Rohit also ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92 and scored three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter.

Rohit retires as a double T20 WC champion, winning the title back in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy. In 151 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor