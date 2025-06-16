ENG vs IND, 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir Set to Rejoin Team India in England on June 17 – Report

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to rejoin the national squad in England ahead of the first Test of the five-match series against the hosts. Gambhir had returned home last week after his mother reportedly suffered a heart attack. According to a report by the Times of India, the 43-year-old coach will arrive in England on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

India will begin the much-anticipated red-ball series against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Gambhir missed the intra-squad practice match between India and India A, which was held at Kent County Cricket Ground. The four-day fixture was called off midway through Day 3 on Sunday, June 15, due to team management’s decision.

This Test series will mark a new chapter for Indian cricket. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the squad after announcing their retirement from the longest format following IPL 2025. Shubman Gill has been named Test captain, with Rishabh Pant appointed as vice-captain.

Team India's squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.