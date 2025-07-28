ENG vs IND 2025, 5th Test: England Add Jamie Overton to Squad for Final Test Against India at The Oval

England have added fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton to their squad for the fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, to be played at The Oval against India from July 31. England currently lead the five-Test series 2-1.

England were hoping to clinch the series after gaining a massive 311-run lead in the first innings of the Manchester Test. However, their hopes were dashed by a resilient Indian batting performance, resulting in a draw. With the series now on the line, the fifth Test at The Oval has gained immense significance. In response, England have included Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton in their squad for the decider.

Jamie Overton made his Test debut for England in 2022 against New Zealand at Leeds, where he impressed by scoring 97 runs and taking two wickets. However, he was dropped from the Test side after that single appearance. Now, three years later, Overton has earned a recall, and there is a strong possibility that he will feature in England’s playing XI for the crucial final Test.

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Rothesay Fifth Test match against India at Kia Oval, starting on Thursday 31 July," read an official statement from England Cricket.

England Squad: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.