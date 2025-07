England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India reached 316 for five at tea on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 40 while Nitish Reddy was on 25 as the visitors trailed England’s first-innings total of 387 by 71 runs.

India reach 316/5 at tea on day three of the third Test against England at Lord’s #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/16QqzHRGCZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2025