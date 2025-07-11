ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Jamie Smith Hits 50, Bumrah Takes 3 Wickets as England Reach 353/7 at Lunch on Day 2

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Joe Root scored his 37th Test century and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith combined with Brydon Carse for a crucial counter-attacking partnership as England reached 353 for 7 at Lunch on Day Two of the third Test against India at Lord’s. England resumed play in the morning at 251 for 4, with Root on 99 and captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 39. Root brought up his century off the first ball of the day, steering a boundary to reach his ninth international hundred at Lord’s. His 199-ball innings included 10 boundaries and helped him move to fifth on the list of all-time Test century-makers.

However, India struck quickly after that. Jasprit Bumrah broke the 88-run stand between Root and Stokes by dismissing the England captain for 44. Bumrah then removed Root with a delivery that nipped back and knocked over the stumps. The very next ball saw Bumrah dismiss Chris Woakes for a golden duck, caught behind by Dhruv Jurel, leaving England at 271 for 7.

With the momentum shifting, debutant Jamie Smith responded with an attacking approach. He hit two boundaries off Mohammed Siraj to settle in quickly. Brydon Carse supported him well, and the duo added an unbeaten 82-run stand for the eighth wicket. Smith reached his maiden Test fifty in just 52 balls, striking six fours. Carse remained not out on 33, with both batters guiding England past the 350-run mark just before the lunch break.

Earlier on Day One, Nitish Kumar Reddy had picked up two important wickets in the first session, while Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah also chipped in during the final stages. Despite India’s breakthroughs, England managed to recover well through disciplined batting.

The series is level at 1-1, with England opting to bat first after winning the toss.

England 353/7 at Lunch, Day 2 (Joe Root 104, Jamie Smith 51*; Jasprit Bumrah 4/68) vs India.