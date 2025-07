England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Joe Root continued his stellar form against India by scoring his 37th Test century on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord’s on Friday. The England batter resumed on 99 not out and reached his hundred with his first run of the day. The 34-year-old reached his 11th Test century against India and his eighth at Lord’s. He now holds the record for the most Test hundreds at the iconic ground.

