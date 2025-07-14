ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Joe Root, Zak Crawley Console Heartbroken Mohammed Siraj After England Beat India by 22 Runs at Lord’s (VIDEO)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England defeated India by 22 runs in a thrilling finish to the third Test at Lord’s on Monday, taking a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While the hosts celebrated a hard-fought win, a touching moment at the end of the match caught the attention of fans and viewers alike. Soon after the final wicket fell, England batters Joe Root and Zak Crawley were seen consoling a visibly emotional Mohammed Siraj. The Indian pacer had shown great determination both with the ball and during his stay at the crease, trying to push the match towards a historic victory for his team.

The match concluded when young spinner Shoaib Bashir bowled a dramatic delivery to dismiss Siraj. The ball landed in the rough outside off stump, gripped sharply, and turned with extra bounce. As Siraj tried to defend, the ball spun back and gently clipped the leg stump to end India’s innings.

While England erupted in joy, Siraj remained stunned. He crouched down in disappointment near the pitch. Joe Root and Zak Crawley walked up to him and offered words of support and a pat on the back. The moment was recorded on camera and quickly went viral on social media. Fans praised the English cricketers for their sportsmanship.

India will now look to bounce back in the fourth Test as England hold the advantage in the series.

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

England: 387 and 192

India: 387 and 170 all out in 74.5 overs

(KL Rahul 39, Ravindra Jadeja 61 not out; Jofra Archer 3 for 55, Ben Stokes 3 for 48)