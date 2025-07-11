ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Jofra Archer Dismisses In-Form Yashasvi Jaiswal in Wicket-Maiden Over on Test Comeback After 4 Years (Watch Video)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England pacer Jofra Archer made a stunning return to Test cricket on Friday as he struck with just his third ball to dismiss India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal at Lord’s. Archer bowled his first over on Day 2 of the match and showed no signs of rust. He clocked over 145 kilometres per hour with ease. In the second over of India’s innings, Archer delivered a sharp seam-up ball around the off stump. Jaiswal, trying to nudge it into the leg side from the back foot, got a leading edge. The ball flew straight to Harry Brook at second slip.

Edged... And carried!



JOFRA IS BACK! 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/xr0hgYtP72 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2025

Archer celebrated the breakthrough with an aggressive roar and was quickly embraced by teammate Shoaib Bashir. Jaiswal walked back after scoring 13 runs, visibly disappointed.

The 30-year-old fast bowler was included in England's playing XI for the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India. He replaced Josh Tongue in the side. This was Archer’s first appearance in a Test match in over four years. His last red-ball outing came in 2021 against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before his Test return, Archer played a lone county match for Sussex against Durham. He bowled 18 overs in that game and took one wicket.

ENG vs IND Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.