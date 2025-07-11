ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Jofra Archer Dismisses In-Form Yashasvi Jaiswal in Wicket-Maiden Over on Test Comeback After 4 Years (Watch Video)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England pacer Jofra Archer made a stunning return to Test cricket on Friday as he struck with just his third ball to dismiss India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal at Lord’s. Archer bowled his first over on Day 2 of the match and showed no signs of rust. He clocked over 145 kilometres per hour with ease. In the second over of India’s innings, Archer delivered a sharp seam-up ball around the off stump. Jaiswal, trying to nudge it into the leg side from the back foot, got a leading edge. The ball flew straight to Harry Brook at second slip.
Archer celebrated the breakthrough with an aggressive roar and was quickly embraced by teammate Shoaib Bashir. Jaiswal walked back after scoring 13 runs, visibly disappointed.
The 30-year-old fast bowler was included in England's playing XI for the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India. He replaced Josh Tongue in the side. This was Archer’s first appearance in a Test match in over four years. His last red-ball outing came in 2021 against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Before his Test return, Archer played a lone county match for Sussex against Durham. He bowled 18 overs in that game and took one wicket.
ENG vs IND Playing XIs:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.